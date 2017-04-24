Moses Makes BBC Team Of The Week

Nigeria and Chelsea star, Victor Moses, has been included in BBC's Team of the Week that was released on Monday morning, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

According to BBC Sports, Moses' inclusion was due to his impressive performance for Chelsea in the 4-2 FA Cup win against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Moses was picked along with three of his Chelsea teammates; David Luiz, Willian and newly crowned Professional Football Association (PFA) Player of the Year, N'Golo Kante.

English Premier League title hopefuls, Tottenham Hotspur have the duo of Dele Alli who was voted PFA Men's Young Player of the Year on Sunday night, and Christian Eriksen.

Other players also picked are Arsenal's defensive duo Gabriel Paulista and Nacho Monreal , Eldin Jakupovic and Kamil Grosicki of Hull City and Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke.

BBC's Team of The Week:

(Goalkeepers)

Eldin Jakupovic (Hull City)

(Defenders)

David Luiz (Chelsea)

Victor Moses (Chelsea)

Gabriel Paulista (Arsenal)

Nacho Monreal (Arsenal)

(Midfielders)

Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Willian (Chelsea)

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kamil Grosicki (Hull City)

(Attacker)

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)

