Moses Praises Chelsea Mates For Win Over Man City

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses has hailed Chelsea’s performance during their 2-1 win over Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The Nigeria international who missed his second game on the trot for Antonio Conte's team due to injury, took to his Twitter handle on Thursday to praise his teammates for their resilience.

“Great performance from the boys last night, big win against a strong City side! The lads showed great character #CFC,” Moses, who was in the stands to watch his team-mates, tweeted.

Chelsea struck first in the contest at Stamford Bridge through Eden Hazard but Sergio Aguero equalised before Hazard bagged the winner.

Chelsea thus maintained a seven-point advantage over Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the English Premier League title.