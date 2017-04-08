Moses Returns As Chelsea Ease Past Bournemouth

By Izuchukwu Okosi

Chelsea on Saturday evening consolidated their lead at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and restored a seven-point gap over Tottenham Hotspur, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Goals from Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Marcos Alonso made the difference at the expense of Bournemouth who had hitherto not lost in their previous five games. Bournemouth's goal was scored by Joshua King.

Super Eagles star Moses returned to the Chelsea line-up after missing two games against Crystal Palace and Manchester City following his injury but was yellow-carded in the ninth minute for a handball, his fourth booking of the season.

Moses, from the right-wing position, crossed the ball and it met Costa who turned to fire the ball that went past the helpless Artur Boruc off a big deflection from Bournemouth's Adam Smith in the 17th minute.

Hazard doubled the lead three minutes later when he received a well-taken defence-splitting pass from N'Golo Kante, raced down the Cherries' box and buried the ball into the bottom left corner.

Moses had a scoring chance for Chelsea in the first half. The Nigerian international got in front of his man in the 37th minute and powered his header just wide of the right post. The ball went out of play and Bournemouth had a goal kick.

With two minutes to half time, Joshua King restored hope for the home team when his shot deflected off David Luiz and found its way to the back of Chelsea net.

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser received a precise pass on the edge of the box and bent his effort inches wide of the left post in the 51st minute barely thirty seconds after Chelsea's Marcos Alonso drove into the hosts' penalty area and had his low shot saved.

Left wing-back Alonso made it 3-1 for Chelsea with a beautiful freekick in the 68th minute of the game.

Moses was in action for 90 minutes but was substituted by Kourt Zouma in added time.

Antonio Conte's side now have 75 points with seven games to go in the 2016/2017 season.