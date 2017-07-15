Moses Returns As Chelsea Thrash Aluko’s Fulham In Friendly

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses made a return to the Chelsea squad in their 8-2 demolition of English Championship club Fulham in a pre-season friendly at Cobham on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Moses who had been out with a toe injury since the end of last season was on from the start before going off at half-time like the rest of the starting XI.

Also in action for Fulhan was Nigerian forward, Sone Aluko, who was also replaced in the second half.

A hat-trick from Willian, a brace each from Loic Remy and Michy Batshuayi and a goal from Cesar Azpilicueta, secured the huge win for Chelsea in their first pre-season friendly for the first team.

Fulham's goals came off an own goal from Azpilicueta and a penalty from Stefan Johansen.

Willian gave Chelsea the lead in the 14th minute and doubled their advantage on 17 minutes.

Fulham pulled a goal back following an own goal from Azpilicueta in the 20th minute.

Chelsea went 3-1 up thanks to Batshuayi in the 25th minute before adding another on 34 minutes to make it 4-1.

With three minutes left in the first half, Willian completed his hat-trick by getting on the score sheet.

In the 54th minute, Fulham won a penalty which was converted by Johansen to bring the score to 5-2.

Substitute Remy scored on 57 minutes to put Chelsea 6-2 up while Azpilicueta atoned for his own goal by scoring a 75th minute penalty.

And in the 86th minute, Remy grabbed his second goal to make it 8-2.

Chelsea's next game is against Arsenal in China next Saturday.

