Moses Shines, Costa Scores 50th EPL Goal As Chelsea Outclass Southampton

By James Agberebi:

Chelsea went seven points clear ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for the Premier League title following their 4-2 win against Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was in action for Chelsea and put up an impressive display in his 30th league appearance for the London club.

A brace from Diego Costa and a goal each from Eden Hazard and Gary Cahill secured the win for Chelsea.

Southampton’s goals were scored by Chelsea former players Oriol Romeu and Ryan Bertrand.

Southampton almost took the lead in the third minute through Manolo Gabbiadini following a mix-up in the Chelsea defence but Thibaut Courtois was quick to the danger.

Chelsea wasted no time in taking the lead as Hazard put the Blues in front in the fifth minute after smashing Costa’s cutback into the bottom right hand corner.

Hazard almost doubled Chelsea’s lead on 18 minutes only to hit his effort from the edge of the box wide.

In the 24th minute Romeu equalised for Southampton, tapping into the net after Courtois had saved Gabbiadini’s initial effort.

Southampton went close on 41 minutes through James Ward-Prowse but his free-kick from the edge of the box hit the Chelsea wall and went away for a corner.

Chelsea took the lead again on the stroke of halftime thanks to Cahill who headed in Marcos Alonso’s assist.

In the 54th minute Chelsea went 3-1 up after Costa headed in Cesc Fabregas’ well floated in cross for his 50th Premier League goal in his 85th game.

Dusan Tadic almost got a goal back for Southampton in the 57th minute but his low left foot strike was palmed away for a corner by Courtois.

Gabbiadini had a chance to get on the score sheet on 69 minutes from a dangerous corner only to hit his effort against the side netting.

Chelsea would have put the game to bed in the 80th minute off a counter but Fraser Forster palmed away to corner N’Golo Kante’s attempted chip.

With six minutes left Pedro Rodriguez would have extended Chelsea lead only to see his strike go inches wide.

In the 89th minute Costa wrapped up the game for Chelsea after finishing off a brilliant interchange of passes.

And in the 94th minute Bertrand headed in a superb cross to end the game 4-2.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria