Moses Stars As Chelsea Outscore Spurs To Reach FA Cup Final

By James Agberebi:

Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur 4-2 in a thrilling FA Cup semi-final clash on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Nigeria star Victor Moses was in action for Chelsea and put up an impressive performance.

A brace from Willian and a goal each from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic gave Chelsea the hard-fought win.

Tottenham's goals came off Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

The last time Chelsea played in the FA Cup final was in the 2011/2012 season when they beat Liverpool 2-1.

In their last meeting in the semifinal in 2012, Chelsea thrashed Tottenham 5-1 to advance into the final.

This season's FA Cup defeat to Chelsea is Tottenham's seventh straight semi-final defeat since they last won it.

Chelsea took the lead in the fourth minute off a brilliant free-kick from Willian after Toby Alderwereld fouled Pedro Rodriguez close to the edge of Spurs' 18-yard box.

Kane went close for Spurs on 17 minutes from a quick free-kick but N'Golo Kante made a vital block to force a corner.

Spurs eventually levelled up in the 18th minute as Kane stooped low to flick the ball with his head off a cross from Christian Eriksen.

Chelsea almost went in front again in the 28th minute but Alderwereld cleared away Marcos Alonso's dangerous cross.

Eric Dier almost gave Spurs the lead in the 36th minute but his header from Jan Vertonghen went narrowly off the target.

Eriksen had a chance to score for Spurs on 40 minutes following a poor clearance by Cesar Azpilicuerta but the Dane's long range strike was well saved by Thibaut Courtois.

Chelsea took the lead again from Willian in the 43rd minute from the penalty spot after Heung-Min Son fouled Moses inside the box.

In the 52nd minute, Spurs got back into the game thanks to Alli who got to another fine cross from Eriksen.

Following their equaliser Spurs were all over Chelsea but couldn't make their pressure count.

Once again Chelsea took the lead through substitute Hazard in the 75th minute as he hit a left-foot strike low into the left hand corner off a corner.

Matic made it 4-2 in the 80th minute after hitting a superb long range strike following a brilliant inter change of passes between Cesc Fabregas and Hazard.

Chelsea went close again on 84 minutes but Alonso's goal bound strike from Hazard's assist was blocked away.

With five minutes left Diego Costa had a chance to make it 5-2 but he couldn't direct his header towards goal.

