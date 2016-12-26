Moses Stars As Chelsea Set Record, Anichebe Can’t Save Sunderland Vs United

By James Agberebi:

Chelsea continued their winning run in the English Premier League following a comfortable 3-0 win against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

It was Chelsea’s 12th straight win in the current campaign, a record for the club.

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was in action for Chelsea and had a brilliant outing for his side.

A brace from Pedro Rodriguez and a penalty converted by Eden Hazard sealed the win for Chelsea.

The win sees Chelsea go nine points ahead of second place Liverpool who do not play until Tuesday.

Eden Hazard had Chelsea’s first attempt on goal on 14 minutes trying Artur Boruc with a low left foot strike which the Polish keeper calmly saved.

A minute later Bournemouth had a chance after breaking on the right wing but Cesar Azpilicuerta made a timely block to clear the danger.

In the 20th minute Pedro Rodriguez almost gave Chelsea the lead but his curler from the edge missed the target.

Pedro eventually put Chelsea 1-0 up on 24 minutes, curling in a clever left-foot strike into the top right corner.

Jack Wilshere went close to equalising for Bournemouth in the 26th minute whichThibaut Courtois got down quickly to palmed the effort away.

Wilshere went close again for Bournemouth but his goal-bound shot inside the penalty area was blocked away for a corner.

Chelsea won a freekick in a dangerous area following a foul on Hazard on 30 minutes but Cesc Fabregas couldn’t direct his effort towards goal.

Chelsea went 2-0 ahead thanks to Hazard who converted a 49th minute penalty after he was brought down inside the box.

Hazard almost extended Chelsea lead a minute later only to see his low shot flash across goal.

In the 59th minute Moses had a brilliant chance to get on the score sheet but his low drive narrowly missed the target.

Pedro burst towards Bournemouth area on 66th minute but saw his angle drive go inches wide.

Benik Adobe had Bournemouth best chance on 73 minutes following a brilliant pass from Wilshere but Courtois made a superb save.

Moses went close for Chelsea on 85 minutes off a fine pass from Hazard but his shot went inches wide.

And in the 94th minute Pedro made it 3-0 for Chelsea as his low strike came off Bournemouth player.

At Old Trafford, it wasn’t the best of returns for David Moyes as Manchester United beat Sunderland 3-1.

Daley Blind, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the 39th, 82nd and 86th minute, secured the win for United.

Sunderland’s goal was scored by Fabio Borini in the 90th minute.

Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe featured for the Black Cats.

