Moses Starts, Costa Misses Penalty As Liverpool Hold Chelsea

By James Agberebi:

Liverpool halted their poor form at home with a 1-1 Premier League draw against Chelsea on Tuesday night.

David Luiz gave Chelsea the lead following a brilliant free-kick but Georgino Wijnaldum equalised for Liverpool.

Super Eagles forward Victor Moses was in action for Chelsea.

The draw means Chelsea are nine points clear of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool flew out of the blocks right from the blast of the whistle, mounting wave after wave of attacks against Chelsea but the Blues kept them at bay.

The Reds continued to pound Chelsea defence but could create a meaningful opening.

After weathering the early onslaught from Liverpool Chelsea started getting into the game with attacks of their own.

Chelsea eventually opened the scoring in the 25th minute through a superb free-kick by Luiz past a poorly positioned Simon Mignolet.

Chelsea almost doubled their lead moments later from a free-kick by Willian but Mignolet parried the goal-bound strike away for a corner.

Liverpool came all out for the equaliser and almost drew level four minutes into the second but Roberto Firmino spurned a golden chance, hitting the ball over the bar from close range.

Liverpool continued to probe for the equaliser and were eventually rewarded through Giorgino Wijnaldum who headed past Thibaut Courtois.

In the 76th minute Chelsea were awarded a penalty following a foul on Diego Costa but Mignolet saved the spot kick.

Pedro Rodriguez went close to putting Chelsea ahead on 89 minutes but his left-foot strike narrowly went wide.

Firmino also had a very good chance to win the game for Liverpool but his header couldn’t beat Courtois.

