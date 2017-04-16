Moses Subbed Off As Man United Outclass Chelsea

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles star Victor Moses was in action on Sunday in Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Moses who was playing in his 29th Premier League game of the season was substituted in the 53rd minute by Cesc Fabregas.

Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera scored United’s goals.

Manchester United were looking to keep their unbeaten run of 21 matches and played according to script, in spite of a starting line-up wothout their top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The Red Devils scored in the seventh minute of the game through Rashford who showed brilliant composure inside the box to bury the ball from close range in the back of the net after a great pass from Herrera.

Herrera doubled United’s lead in the 49th minute when he picked up the ball inside the box, found himself in a good position and fired in a shot which was deflected past Asmir Begovic.

Rashford spurned a glorious chance in the 61st minute but the United side were decent enough in the defence to hold on to their lead.

Jose Mourinho’s team thus overtook Everton in fifth place after Sunday’s victory and now have 60 points in 31 Premier League matches while Chelsea remain on top with 75 points four points above Tottenham Hotspur.

