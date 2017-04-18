Mourinho Fan Yul Edochie Tips United To Win Europa League For UCL Ticket

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie is backing Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to lead the Red Devils to the semi-finals of the Europa League after Thursday's quarter-final second leg against Belgian side Anderlecht at Old Trafford and ultimately win the title, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Edochie wants to see the Portuguese manager lift the trophy at the Friends Arena, Sweden on May 24, 2017.

Yul, the son of veteran actor and former broadcaster Pete Edochie, supported Chelsea when Mourinho was in charge but defected to United following the sacking of the former Real Madrid coach, for the second time at Stamford Bridge, in December 2015 just seven months after winning the Premier League title.

Now 35-year-old movie star Edochie is more engrossed with matters at Old Trafford and spoke to Completesportsnigeria.com on his expectations from the club for the rest of the season.

"I am a fan of Jose Mourinho and I want him to succeed wherever he coaches," Edochie told Completesportsnigeria.com. "He is Manchester United's coach and no longer at Chelsea so that says it all. Chelsea really disappointed me by sacking Mourinho. I was so happy when United won on Sunday, I must tell you.

"They (United) have a game against Anderlecht and have to win to get to the semifinals. With United's form, I'm optimistic that they can go through."

In England, United are fifth in the English Premier League table with 60 points but Edochie has his preference on how Mourinho and his team should navigate their way to European football next season.

"Do I prefer them to qualify for the Champions League through the Europa league or make the top four places? I will say I prefer the Europa because it is a very tight race for those Champions League spots. Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham seem not ready to drop points. Let's not forget Arsenal too despite some poor results," Edochie stated.

United were held to a 1-1 away draw by Anderlecht at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium last Thursday where Leander Dendoncker's late equaliser cancelled out a Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria