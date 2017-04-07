Mourinho Hails Man United’s 11 Draws In 30 Games As “Fantastic Unbeaten Run”

Jose Mourinho has played down the string of draw results tha Manchester United recorded in recent matches, insisting it's been a "fantastic unbeaten run" in which United remain a strong unit at home. The Red Devils have recorded 11 draw in 30 games with nine coming at Old Trafford.

"I think it’s a good feeling to know we don’t lose many matches, that we have a fantastic run of 20 games unbeaten in the Premier League," Mourinho stated during his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"I know as an example 10 matches, 10 draws, 10 points. Or 10 matches, five victories, five defeats, 15 points.

"What’s better? The 15 points obviously.

"But in terms of looking to the future, I prefer to look at 10 matches, 10 draws because you have something that’s not easy to have.

"You are quite solid mentally, difficult to beat, you fight against difficult circumstances, that kind of mentality of resilience, it’s good to have it.

"But the points are the reality and it would be better for us in 10 matches to have five victories and five defeats.”

Mourinho has ruled out Wayne Rooney from the squad to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Sunday. The former Chelsea boss will also be without Ashley Young and Juan Mata Chr​is ​Smalling and Phil Jones.

The Red Devils were held by West Brom and Everton in their last two games and face face a tough test against Sunderland who are battling relegation.

"Rooney is not available. Young is injured and there is no more news, because with Mata, Smalling and Jones you already know we are speaking about old injuries.” he said during his pre-match conference.

Mourinho also insists that despite the draw he still enjoying his time at the club.

"For me it’s an honour and a pleasure and a continuation of my career. I’ve worked at some of the biggest clubs in the world in different countries, which makes me even richer from a football point of view. I’m enjoying.”

"I still think in spite of the bad results we are strong at home. Why? Because we lost only one game and we know why we lost that, because strange things happened during it. One defeat at home all in competitions and what makes me think we are strong is the way opponents play against us.

"It’s impossible for us to score on the counterattack. We are not strong enough because we are not winning, we are not good enough to score the goals that we should.

"We are giving the opponent's’ goalkeeper a chance to be so many time the MOM and I repeat the same that I told in the last match, it’s not a critic, but many many decisions that punished us during the whole season."