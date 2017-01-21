Mourinho Hails Rooney’s New Goal Record, Rues United’s Profligacy At Stoke City

Jose Mourinho has described Wayne Rooney as a Manchester United legend after he broke Sir Bobby Charlton's record with 250 goals after scoring in the Red Devil's 1-1 away draw against Stoke City.

Rooney came on for Juan Mata and curled in a 94th minute free-kick to salvage a point for United.

Stoke went 1-0 ahead following Mata's own goal.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Mourinho said:"The record is the record. It is the record of the biggest club in England and one of the biggest in the world. Before him the record belonged to a legend of English football. Now Wayne becomes a legend of Manchester United."

Commenting on the outcome of the game, Mourinho rues United's profligacy in front of goal.

"It was a big game with two teams in the beginning trying to win. But after 25 minutes one team tried to win and the other tried to defend, which they did amazingly well.

"They showed great work-rate and did everything to try and stop us. We did everything well expect in front of our target.

"We missed unbelievable chances. We hit the post, the keeper saves, we miss chances and we have another draw. We have too many draws for the attacking play we produce. Opposition goalkeeper are always amazing against us."

