Mourinho: Nothing Special About Chelsea Clash; Mata Out Till May

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho sees the match against Chelsea on Sunday in the Premier League as ‘just a game’, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Mourinho was in charge for the Blues last season when they endured a torrid campaign before he was sacked.

He has yet to beat his former side since taking over at United last summer.

At his Friday's press conference, Mourinho told reporters: “You say that word emotion. For me, it is just a game. One more game. No difference for me, not at all.”

Mourinho does not believe the Blues are top purely because their players are fresher.

“First of all, some guys are fresh, some guys are tired,” he added. “That’s very important in football.

“But, for some reason, they are top of the league. It’s not just because they are fresh. It’s also because they have individual quality and they have collective quality.

“They have a certain style of play, they stick to it, they do it very well. Not every team defends with 11 players, and they defend with 11 players.

“Not every team is so objective in their counter-attacks. They are very objective in the counter-attack and they have individual players out of the context of the game that can also resolve the problems. So they are a very strong team.”

United are currently fifth in the Premier League, four points behind Manchester City, with a game in hand.

Chelsea are top of the table, seven points ahead of second-placed Tottenham.

Midfielder Juan Mata seems to have lost his fight to play again for Manchester United this season, according to Mourinho.

But defenders Chris Smalling and Phil Jones could still play.

When asked about the Spaniard's fitness prospects, Mourinho said: “End of May.”

"There is nothing I can do [about the current defensive situation],” he added. “They [Bailly and Rojo] have to go until the limits. There is no other choice. We don’t have any other central defenders. They have to go. There is no other chance.

"If we arrived in a situation in the Premier League, I hope not, where mathematically the top four is not possible, then it's an easy decision. Rest them and go with them in the Europa League – if we are still in the competition.

"But, in this moment, we are in this situation where we have two matches in hand and if we win both matches, we are in the top four. We have to fight for every game, so it's amazing mentality by Eric and by Marcos, but we have to go."

Asked about the pair Mourinho said: “Mid-May.”

