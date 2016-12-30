Mourinho: Rooney, Shaw Out Of Boro Clash; No Player Exit Yet

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has ruled out a return for Wayne Rooney and Luke Shaw for their Premier League home clash against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Both players missed United's home win against Sunderland due to injury.

“Luke Shaw is training without any problem, but I don’t think he’s ready to start. Rooney is still injured," Mourinho said in his press conference on Friday.

Mourinho said he will pick the best players that will help his secure a win despite United having an away match at West Ham two days later.

“Against Middlesbrough we will choose a team that gives us guarantees at chances to win the match,”

Mourinho opened up about his relationship with Boro boss Aitor Karanka who was his assistant for three years at Real Madrid.

“He’s my friend, he’s a real friend," Mourinho added.

“I always want him to win, he always wants me to win. Tomorrow is the first time where I want my team to win and he wants his team to win. That’s football.

“Sometimes, brothers against brothers, probably it happens with a father against a son, father manages against a son as a player and that has to be even more difficult.

“For 90 minutes, I want to win and he wants to win and that’s it.

“In my office, he can get everything, but I think it’s better before the match. After someone will have a bad face.”

On United's recent impressive form Mourinho said: “It is difficult for me to remember the last match where we didn’t play well, even when we weren’t getting results.

“In the last four Premier League matches we managed to win and we need points so let’s try to do it tomorrow at Old Trafford in front of our fans.”

And on the sale of players in the January window who have seen limited playing time at United, Mourinho said: “I don’t want to sell players. The club, the board are totally with me.

“But, as I said before, if a player is not having lots of minutes, and if a player really wants to leave, we have no right to stop the player to leave, if the conditions are our conditions.

“And until this moment, we have not received one single offer that we are going to accept.”

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.