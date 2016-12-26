Mourinho: United Deserved The Win Over Sunderland

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says his team deserved their three points against Sunderland at the Old Trafford on Monday night.

United continued their impressive run in the Premier League following their 3-1 win against Sunderland.

Goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Daley Blind, sealed the comfortable win for United.

In his post-match analysis, Mourinho however criticised his side for a poor first half performance.

"I didn’t like the first half performance. I like the result. I liked very much the second half. The first half I didn’t like. I was expecting us to start much better."

Mourinho praised the impact made by Anthony Martial and Mkhitaryan who came off the bench for United.

"I know David Moyes and Sunderland deserved credit for what they did in the first half. Second half we had everything back in intensity, recovered the ball high in the pitch, play fast passes and to have players like Anthony Martial and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the bench helps. We deserved the victory."

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.