Moyes: Anichebe, Januzaj Must Score More To Save Sunderland

Sunderland boss David Moyes has charged Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe and the club's other strikers to start scoring in their quest to avoid relegation.

Sunderland are currently 18th in the Premier League table and will be guests to Burnley on Saturday.

England forward Jermain Defoe is Sunderland's top scorer this season with eight goals.

Anichebe has scored three goals, while Adnan Januzaj and Fabio Borini have both scored a goal each.

Commenting on Borini's goal against Manchester United, Moyes expressed delight that the Italian will help ease the goal scoring burden in the team.

"He scored a really good goal and I am pleased that he has added to our goalscoring tally, but in a way, I would rather when it was 3-0 that he had kept it until another day where it was one which might have really mattered," Moyes told belfasttelegraph.co.uk.

"But I still think if you get him, you get Defoe, you get Victor, you get Adnan [Januzaj] – we have actually got people who are capable of scoring and making goals, and we are going to need them to produce between now and the end of the season."

