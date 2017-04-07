Moyes: Anichebe Will Play Vs United, Sunderland Can Escape Relegation

Sunderland manager David Moyes says he will give Nigerian striker Victor Anichebe playing time in Sunday’s Premier League clash at home to Manchester United, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Anichebe returned from a three-month injury lay-off by making a second-half appearance in the 2-0 loss to Leicester in midweek.

“Victor’s up and running,” Moyes said on Friday during his pre-match press conference.

“We need him up to a level where he can make a difference. We’re in a position where we have to take risks.

“Can he play 90 minutes? Probably not. Can he play some minutes? Yes.”

Sunderland are in serious danger of relegation as they are rock bottom, 10 points from safety with only eight games left for them.

Eyeing a win against his former club, Moyes added: “It’s a massive ask for us now, but we’re not relegated yet and we have a chance.

“We’ll push as hard as we can. We sometimes rely on Jermain Defoe a lot and I hope he has another half dozen before the end of the season, but others have to score as well.”