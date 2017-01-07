Moyes Backs Anichebe To Return From Injury Vs Stoke

By James Agberebi:

Sunderland manager David Moyes says Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe could make a return against Stoke City next weekend in the English Premier League.

Anichebe was substituted with a hamstring injury against Burnley at Turf Moor on New Year's Eve.

But Moyes has said that the injury is not 'severe'.

"He has a hamstring injury and he’s not available for the game with Burnley (on Saturday).

“Can we try to get him ready for the next game (Stoke) of course we will, but I’m not sure yet," Moyes told Sunderland Echo.

“His problem is not too severe, but in the same breath, it isn’t nothing.

“We hope the recovery he’s had and the recovery over the next week or so will give him a chance for the next game."

Since joining Sunderland from West Brom, Anichebe has scored three goals in 10 league appearances.

