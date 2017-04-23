Moyes Banks On Piernaar To Feed Anichebe Passes Vs Boro

Sunderland boss, David Moyes, says he is hoping former South Africa midfielder Steven Pienaar is fit to return in their Premier League match against Middlesbrough on Tuesday because he brings out the best in Victor Anichebe.

Anichebe and Pienaar who were teammates at Everton, both signed as free agents for Sunderland this summer.

But injuries has denied both players the opportunity to strengthen their formidable partnership as Sunderland fight to avoid the drop.

And looking ahead of their league clash against relegation threatened Middlesbrough, Moyes states that Piernaar's presence will benefit Anichebe.

“Steven links up well with Victor, he gives him the ball at the right time. He releases him at the right moment – all of which is important,” Moyes tells The Chronicle.

“Unfortunately, Victor and Steven have both been injured, but they are back now and I think when they combine together, we will get more out of Victor.”

Speaking on Sunderland's overall play, Moyes said: “The big thing is that we need our midfield players to be able to make good passes, and we need to be able to play out from the back a bit better.

“What we’ve lacked is the quality – getting the ball to feet at the right time, people making the right run. Those things are probably as important as the other bit.”

