Moyes Confirms Anichebe Copped Hamstring Injury Vs Burnley

Sunderland manager David Moyes has confirmed that Nigerian forward Victor Anichebe suffered a hamstring injury in his side’s 4-1 Premier League away loss to Burnley on Saturday.

Anichebe was hurt when giving chase to George Boyd as Burnley counter-attacked after clearing a Black Cats free-kick and limped off in first-half injury time.

This is Anichebe’s fourth injury since joining Sunderland as a free agent.

In September, Anichebe suffered a groin strain before being sidelined with a rib injury in November.

And he sustained a knock in December.

“Victor has pulled his hamstring,” Moyes told the Sunderland Echo.

“I’ve not checked with the medical team as yet how bad or good it is at the moment, so we’ll just have to see how he is.”

Aside from Anichebe, Sunderland lost Jason Denayer and Lamine Kone also to hamstring injuries in the game against Burnley.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.