Musa Quizzed By Police, Accused Of Beating Wife

Super Eagles star Ahmed Musa was interrogated by the police in the United Kingdom on the suspicion of beating his wife Jamila, British tabloid The Sun has reported.

Musa, who plays for Leicester City, was arrested at his home in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to the report.

Incidentally, Musa posted a picture of Jamila on Instagram with a message of love to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday.

He wrote: “On this special day, may you have: All the joy, your heart can hold; All the smiles, a day can bring; And all the blessings, a life can unfold.

“May God bestow you with His bounties and blessings! Happy Birthday to my Queen.”

According to The Sun, neighbours said officers had spent two hours at Musa's home, with two plain-clothed women officers arriving at the £850,000 five-bedroom detached property in the city’s Countesthorpe area.

Musa, 24, got married to Jamila in 2013 and they have two children