Musa Subbed On As Leicester Hold Boro

Leicester City held Middlesbrough to a 0-0 away draw in Monday's English Premier League at Riverside.

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa made his 15th appearance after coming on for Riyad Mahrez on 71 minutes.

The draw moves Leicester to 14th in the league table, while Middlesbrough are 16th.

Shinji Okazaki had the game's first real chance in the seventh minute but his clever flick inside Middlesbrough's 18-yard box couldn't beat Brad Guzan.

A minute later Christian Fuchs went close for Leicester but dragged his low shot narrowly wide.

Leicester kept creating chances with Riyad Mahrez almost breaking the deadlock on 21 minutes only for Guzan to backtrack and keep the ball from going into the net.

In the 31st minute Alvaro Negredo was close to giving Middlesbrough the lead from a Gaston Ramirez freekick but the Spanish forward could only find the side netting at the far post.

With four minutes remaining Mahrez burst into Middlesbrough 18-yard box but was denied by a timely block by Adam Clayton.

In the 64th minute Middlesbrough were their first substitution with George Friend replacing Antonio Barragan who went off injured.

The second half saw a more determined Middlesbrough side who had a very good chance on 62 minutes but Friend's dangerous ball went across Leicester goal.

Leicester had a chance to take the lead in the 69th minute through Leonardo Ulloa whose powerful header was kept out by Guzan.

With seven minutes remaining Ramirez had Boro's beat chance but dragged his shot wide from close range.

Leicester had the game's last chance from a free-kick but failed to utilise it.

