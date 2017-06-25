Music Freak, Onigbinde: I Relax With Inspirational Songs; My Son Gboyega Taking After Me As Football Coach

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Former Super Eagles coach, Chief Adegboye onigbinde's favourite pastime is listening to inspirational songs, the onetime CAF and FIFA instructor has told Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The former Shooting Stars of Ibadan coach spoke exclusively to Completesportsnigeria.com on Saturday on what he does often as hobby to unwind.

"I listen to traditional music because of their motivational and philosophical contents, and the rythm itself.

"Sometimes they are prophetic, and most of the things that the musicians in the 60s, 70s and 80s sang about are manifesting now.

"Music these days are just noise making. the philosophy is no longer there.

"Talking about philosophy, I n the past – in our traditional music, you could see that whatever they sang about was prophetic. I think it was Ebenezer Obey that sang one great song about people's desperation for wealth, and that is what we are seeing these days."

Singing a verse from an Ebenezer Obey Fabiyi hit song, 'Ko Easy Lati Je Omo Okunrin', Onigbinde went: "obirin nkigbe, okunrin nkigbe kaluku lo nkigbe owo" meaning, "Nowadays everybody, every man and woman, loves money and want it on the fast lane."

Onigbinde also revealed exclusively to Completesportsnigeria.com that his son, Gboyega Onigbinde, has opted to go into coaching and toe the line he followed.

"One of my sons, Gboyega is going into coaching and has already secured his Pro Licence B coaching certificate. I'm optimistic that he will make a successful coach.

"He understands the demands of the job, so no problem," Onigbinde added.

Onigbinde talked about his styles in fashion.

"I buy good footwears and mostly go for native wears. I wear size 45. My choice of clothes depends on the occasion, but I make sure look good," he stated

Finally, Onigbinde talked about being able to travel to different parts of Africa and the world due to the demands of his job.

"I have visited so many countries with the Super Eagles, 3SC and as a CAF and FIFA instructor. Well, I cannot single out any one country that I loved its ambience or reception. It was mostly good experiences," the Modakeke High chief concluded.

