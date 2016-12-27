NBA: Aminu Loses 5th Straight Game With Blazers

By Johnny Edward:

D'Tigers forward Al-Farouq Aminu made his 15th NBA appearance for Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday morning – December 27, but they lost their sixth straight game 95-91 to the Toronto Raptors at Moda Center reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The Blazers have failed to win a game with Aminu in their squad in their previous five games.

Aminu, 26 replaced Damian Lillard in the starting lineup and featured for 33 minutes, adding eight points, eight rebounds and provided three assists and one block for his side who dropped to tenth position in the Western Conference log.

CJ McCollum led the Blazers with 29 points while Mason Plumlee and Maurice Harkless provided 13 points and 10 points respectively.

Portland Trail Blazers have now lost 20 games, winning only 13.

The Blazers will welcome the Sacramento Kings who won 126-121 at home over Portland last Tuesday to Rip City on Wednesday night.

