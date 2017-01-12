NBF Stages Unisex National Open Boxing Championship In Lagos 

By James Agberebi:

The Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) will organise a national Open Boxing Championship in Lagos for boxers across Nigeria, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

This was revealed to Completesportsnigeria.com by head coach of the Nigeria boxing team, Tony Konyegwachi.

Konyegwachi revealed that the championship which will run from February 20 to 26, 2017, is for both men and women.

He stated that the idea of the championship is to discover talented boxers for Nigeria.

"The Nigeria Boxing Federation will be organizing a national championship for men and women," Konyegwachi told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"It is billed start on Monday, February 20 and will end on Sunday, February 26 in Lagos.

"It will include 10 weight categories for men and three weight categories for women. The boxers are expected to start arriving on February, 19.

"The essence of the championship is to discover new boxers from all over the country, and boxers from clubs, military, paramilitary are going to take part," Konyegwachi explained.

He disclosed further that there is nothing happening with the national boxing team.

"For the national boxing team, no competition right now for them," he said.

" But in June, they will take part in the Commonwealth Youth Games and in August, they will go for the World Championships."

