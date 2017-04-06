Ndidi “200% With Leicester”, Denies ‘Agent’ Linking Him To Man United

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has denied knowledge of a so-called agent trying to link him with move away from Leicester City, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The in-form midfielder tweeted his dissatisfaction Thursday on the claims of a certain Hakeem Bello who is said to represent the player as his Nigerian intermediary.

Bello reportedly told a Nigerian football website (not Completesportsnigeria.com) that Ndidi would jump at the chance to sign for Manchester United.

"Please be informed that this information is not true," Ndidi tweeted on Thursday. "I'm 200% with Leicester and I don't know this person called Hakeem."

Hakeem Bello is quoted as saying that talks could be underway for the former Genk player to move to Old Trafford in the summer.

"Ndidi won't say no to Manchester United. I can proudly tell you that if a bid is launched, he will ask Leicester for a transfer.

> "We are talking (about) Manchester United, the biggest and most successful (club). That's no brainer. Ndidi won't turn down Man United, anyone willing to bet," Bello was quoted to have said.

Ndidi has played ten Premier Leagues games for the Foxes and recently scored his first league goal in the 2-0 home win against Stoke City on Saturday, April 1, 2017.