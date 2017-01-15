Ndidi Disappointed With Leicester’s Defeat By Chelsea

By Adeboye Amosu:

Leicester City new boy, Wilfred Ndidi is disappointed to end up on the losing side after his side were thrashed 3-0 by Chelsea in their English Premier League fixture at King Power Stadium on Saturday, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Ndidi who made his first Premier League appearance for the Foxes in the encounter, put in a decent performance but could not prevent the champions from going down to another defeat.

The former Genk midfielder, despite the disappointment, however backs his team to bounce back from the defeat.

"Not the result we wanted but we continue to fight because it only gets better," Ndidi writes on his Twitter handle.

The 20-year- old linked up with Leicester City from Belgian side Genk early this year.

Claudio Ranieri's men have now picked two wins from their last 10 league games.

They sit in 15th position in the table, five points above the relegation zone.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.