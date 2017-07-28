Ndidi Out, Musa Benched As Leicester Struggle Vs MK Dons

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was not named by Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare as the Foxes were held to a scoreless draw by English League One (third tier) club MK Dons in a pre-season friendly at the MK Stadium on Friday night, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

However forward Ahmed Musa was among the substitutes as well as Nigerian-born Development squad player Layton Ndukwu while MK Dons paraded Omogbolahan Ariyibi, a former U-23 USA international who has Nigerian blood.

Musa and Ndukwu were however not called to action.

Both sides have not played against each other prior to Friday’s game but Leicester made their intentions known early to win their second pre-season friendly in three days after the slim 1-0 win over Luton on Wednesday in which Musa was one of the most impressive players.

Leicester went closest to scoring in the first half but Ariyibi, playing from the left wing position for MK Dons, had the first chance in the second half, a 49th minute shot that went off target to the relief of Shakespeare.

More of the second half chances fell for the Foxes although Ariyibi had two decent efforts but it finished scoreless.

