Ndidi Rested, Musa Plays, Lukaku Hits 23rd Goal As Everton Outclass Leicester

By Izuchukwu Okosi:

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was rested for Leicester City’s 4-2 Premier League defeat to Everton on Sunday at Goodison Park while Ahmed Musa came off the bench to play for 30 minutes, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Leicester’s official Twitter account explained Ndidi’s absense, writing: “Ndidi has a tight groin and misses out as a precaution.”

Tom Davies, Romelu Lukaku (brace) and Phil Jagielka were the scorers for Everton while Islam Slimani and Marc Albrighton got on the score sheet for Leicester.

It was Leicester’s first defeat under Craig Shakespeare after five straight league wins.

Everton went ahead 30 seconds into the game through youngster Davies who fired home from very close range after latching on to a pass from Kevin Mirallas.

Algerian forward Slimani grabbed the equaliser for the away side four minutes later when he profited from a Demarai Gray pass with a wonderful piece of finishing. He made a yard for himself after a well-taken pass inside the box and netted into the bottom right corner.

Albrighton scored Leicester’s second goal from a free kick in the 10th minute, sending the ball into the top right corner.

Lukaku restored parity for Everton in the 25th minute with a textbook header after a brilliant cross by Ross Barkley.

Barkley was denied by the superb piece of goalkeeping of Kasper Schmeichel but there was no stopping Jagielka who outjumped the defence to finish into the top right corner with a header from the resulting corner with four minutes left in the first half.

RoLukaku won himself some space inside the box after the corner kick and finished with a low shot into the middle of the goal for his second of the game and 23rd league goal of the season in the 57th minute.

Musa was introduced at the hour mark in place of Jamie Vardy.

Musa came close to scoring late on but Jagielka cleared after Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles tipped a header into the Nigerian’s path.

Everton are now seventh in the table with 54 points while Leicester are 11th with 36 points.