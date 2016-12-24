Ndidi Set To Play Farewell Game For Genk Vs Gent

By Adeboye Amosu:

Nigeria midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will feature in his last game for Belgian side, KRC Genk on Tuesday against KAA Gent before linking up with English Premier League outfit, Leicester City, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

The 20-year old has reportedly completed his medical at the Foxes with a fee and personal terms already agreed.

Genk sporting director, Dimitri de Conde recently expressed his desire to persuade the versatile player to wait till next summer before completing his move to the English Premier League champions.

It now appears his effort has proved abortive with reports emanating from Belgium indicating that the player is ready to make the move in the new year.

"Wilfred Ndidi will travel to Leicester next week. The £15m signing will play his last game for KRC Genk on the 27th before joining LCFC," top Belgian journalist, Kristof Terreur wrote on his Twitter handle.

