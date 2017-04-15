Ndidi Shines, Musa Benched As Leicester Draw; Anichebe Can’t Help Sunderland Win

By James Agberebi:

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi was impressive for Leicester City who threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Ndidi's Super Eagles teammate Ahmed Musa was an unused substitute for Leicester.

Robert Huth gave Leicester the lead on six minutes before Jamie Vardy doubled their lead on 52 minutes.

But Palace came back into the game thanks to goals from Yohan Cabaye and Christian Benteke in the 54th and 70th minutes respectively.

The game was Ndidi's 11th league appearance since joining from Gent in the January transfer window while Musa has made 20 appearances.

The draw leaves Leicester on 13th in the league table.

At Vicarage Road, Watford defeated relegation threatened Swansea City 1-0.

The only goal of the game was scored by Etienne Capoue in the 42md minute.

Super Eagles forward Isaac Success was benched throughout the encounter.

Victor Anichebe made a 90-minute appearance for Sunderland who were held to a 2-2 draw against 10-man West Ham at the Stadium of Light.

Ghana's Andre Ayew put West Ham ahead in the fifth minute but Sunderland equalised through Wahbi Khazri on 26 minutes.

James Collins put West Ham 2-1 ahead in the 47th minute but Fabio Borini grabbed a late equaliser in the 91st minute to salvage a point for Sunderland who remain bottom of the table.

The draw means Sunderland have not won in their last eight league games.

Ant the Goodison Park, Everton's push for a European place received a big boost following their 3-1 win against Burnley.

Goals from Phil Jagielka (49th minute) Romelu Lukaku (75th minute) and an own goal from Ben Mee (71st minute) secured the win for Everton who are now fifth in the league table.

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman was introduced for Ross Barkley on 90 minutes for his seventh EPL game.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria