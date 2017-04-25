New Sunshine Coach Eguavoen Calls For Patience, Promises Improvement

By Johnny Edward:

Newly appointed coach of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure Austin Eguavoen has pleaded for patience from club fans while insisting the team will come good in the second half of the Nigerian Professional Football League, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Former Super Eagles captain and coach Eguavoen succeeds interim coach Kayode Olujohungbe who was relieved of his duties last week.

"It's a huge responsibility but we know what is at stake and will approach it with all we have," Eguavoen said during the unveiling in Akure on Tuesday.

"We have a task and we urge the supporters of the club to be patient as we will be better than how we were in the past."

The former Super Eagles coach signed a short l-term contract till the end of the season and could extend his deal at the end of the 2016/2017 Nigerian Professional Football League season based on his performance.

​Sunshine Stars are 17th in the NPFL table with 31 points from 18 matches

