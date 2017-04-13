NFF Okay Uyo Pitch For Super Eagles Vs Bafana

The Nigerian Football Federation technical committee have expressed satisfaction with the current state of the playing turf of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo which is billed to host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles and South Africa in two months, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

An NFF press release says the inspection team was led by the Chairman of NFF Technical and Development Committee Chris Green and inspected the facility, which hosted the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Super Eagles and Tanzania in September 2016, as well as the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying battle between the Eagles and the Fennecs of Algeria last year.

After the inspection, the team reported: “Every inch of the field is covered by grass and the grass is lush green. Julius Berger (the company that built the stadium) has commenced work on the field for the purpose of bringing it to the best standard possible. Every other facility is in good condition.

“The condition of the field, as it is now, is good enough for matches to be played on it. The Akwa Ibom State Government has continued to show desire and commitment to hosting the match.”

“We are delighted with the state of the playing turf and other facilities at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium,” Green told thenff.com.

“I can tell you that the pitch is just as it was when the Super Eagles played Algeria in the World Cup qualifier in November last year.

“The fact that Julius Berger has also started some work on the turf is even more re-assuring.

“They are adding manure, and afterwards will do cutting and rolling, and they have the benefit of the weather at this period. By the time we host South Africa on 10th June, the pitch will be one of the very best anywhere in Africa.”

