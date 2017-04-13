Nigeria Foes Algeria Name Ex-Granada Manager Alcaraz As Coach

Nigeria's World Cup qualifying opponents Algeria have appointed Spaniard Lucas Alcaraz as their new head coach, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Alcaraz, whose appointment was confirmed by the Algeria FA on their website on Thursday, was only last week sacked by LaLiga club Granada, whom he left second from bottom in the league table.

Arsenal legend Tony Adams has replaced him at Granada.

Algeria are in freefall, as they have only one point from their two Russia 2018 qualifying group matches and got eliminated early at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Fennecs lost 3-1 to the Super Eagles in the World Cup qualifier in November, 2016, a result which left Algeria trailing Nigeria by five points in Group B.

Alcaraz, 50, started coaching at 29 and has handled mid-level Spanish clubs like Almeria, Recreativo, Racing Santander and Levante.

