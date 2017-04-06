Nigerian Track Star Amusan Named Athlete Of The Week In USA

By Dare Esan:

Nigerian sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan has been rewarded for her spectacular showing last week at the 90th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays where she ran a new 12.72 seconds meeting record to win the 100m hurdles gold 100m hurdles.

The feat earned her Conference USA Athlete of the Week in her event.

It was Amusan's second straight C-USA weekly honour.

The Nigerian clocked the fastest-qualifying time (12.75) in the 100m hurdles at the Texas Relays. On Saturday, Amusan shaved .03 seconds (12.72) off her preliminary time to defend her Texas Relays title, while also breaking the meet record set by Ashlee Williams (12.83) in 2005. The hurdler continues to hold the No.1 spot nationally with her 12.63 seconds lifetime best registered last week at the UTEP Springtime meet.