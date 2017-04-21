Nnewi United Owner Chukwuma Sacks Management Team Over Poor Run

Following a string of poor results in the Southern Conference of the Nigeria National League, the owner of Nnewi United, Chief Gabriel Chukwuma has relieved some officials of the club their duties, Completesportsnigeria.com has gathered.

The newly formed club lost their first three games on the trot, in which situation that head coach, Godwin Nosike, lost his job with Ademola Agbana being installed as head coach.

But with results not improving as the Anaedo Lions have managed two wins and a draw, the management cadre became the next port of call in the search for a better fortune.

After their 3-1 defeat to UniCem Rovers in Calabar, the President of the club, Chief Chukwuma, a former first vice chairman of Nigeria Football Association NFA during the reign of Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima as chairman, announced the dissolution of the team's management board.

"Any of you who is still interested in working with club again should re-apply," Chukwuma stated after thanking members of the dissolved management board for their services.

The sack spree did not however affect the head coach, Ademola Agbana, and General Manager of the club, Olisa Onuchukwu.

Nnewi United will on Sunday welcome Abia Comets in a matchday 9 fixture at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba, near Onitsha.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria