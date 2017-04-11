Nnewi United Sack Coach Godwin, Rojenny Backs Club For NPFL Ticket

Nnewi United have sacked their head coach, Godwin Nosike, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nosike, a former Enugu Rangers and Warri Wolves assistant coach, was eased off following the disappointing performance of the club in their first three games which they lost.

In his stead, a former coach of Afe Babalola FC, Ado Ekiti, a Nigeria National League Northern Conference side, Ademola Agbana, has been handed the technical headship of the club.

Agbana has seen through three games, won two and lost one.

Meanwhile, Nnewi United have been declared as potential promotion candidates for the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL, despite and initial slow start to their debut Nigeria National League, NNL campaign, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

After losing their first three games in the second tier league, the Anambra Lions decimated MY People FC 3-1 at Rojenny Stadium, Oba, near Onitsha on Wednesday last week.

Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, chief executive officer of Rojenny Tourist and Games Village, told Completesportsnigeria.com that the team have displayed a tremendous level of improvement that can earn them a place in the top flight like teams before them at the venue.

"I'm impressed with what I've seen of the young team today (vs MY Peoples FC).

"They dominated every aspect of the game from start to the end.

"The players commitment was high and if they continue this way, certainly, they will get one of the two slots for promotion in the Southern Conference of the NNL," Chief Ezeonwuka posited.

He recalled the that Rojenny Stadium is famous for breeding champions and that Nnewi United, which registered for this year's Federation Cup in Imo State, could toe the trophy foot-steps of defunct Udoji United, Jasper United as well as Nigeria U-17 National Team, Golden Eaglets.

"There is a spirit behind Rojenny Stadium. Teams like Morning Stars (of Onitsha), Premier Breweries FC, Jasper United and Udoji United started off from here and gained national and international fame.

"Don't forget too that Golden Eaglets under coach Fanny Amun won the Japan 1993 FIFA U-17 World Cup after the team was bred and camped here.

"It shows this place is associated with success, and it won't be out of place for Nnewi United to attain such glorious height having decided to use Rojenny Stadium as their home ground," Ezeonwuka posited.

Jiji.ng the cheapest online shopping in Nigeria