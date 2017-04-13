NNL: Delta Force Coach Nieketen Eager For Promotion To NPFL 

Delta Force coach, Peter Nieketen, a former Nigeria international, has voiced his optimism the club is in no danger of missing out on the promotion race despite dropping points at home on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Delta Force were held to a scoreless draw on Wednesday by Abia Comets at the Austin Jay Jay Okocha Stadium, Ogwashi-Uku, near Asaba, Delta State in a Nigeria National League matchday 7 clash. "I'm disappointed with the result. My boys played well but were shy in the final third," Nieketen, a former midfielder with defunct Julius Berger and Iwuanyanwu Nationale told Completesportsnigeria.com in Ogwashi-Uku on Wednesday moments after explosive clash. "It is disappointing dropping points on home ground when we should have consolidated after our away win last Sunday. "This is the second time we have dropped points at home, and it is not good for our aspiration as a team. "I've taken note of our deficient areas which is the finishing, and we will continue to fix it. "But I want to assure our fans, supporters and sponsors that despite having dropped points twice at home, that won't jeopardize our promotion ambition to the NPFL." Abia Comets were more cordinated on the day and should have won the game. However, the home side threw everything into the game in the closing stages, but a well organised the visiting side defended resolutely in numbers to the frustration of the home team. Their counter-attacking play time and again caught the hosts napping with goalkeeper Isah Ismail coming to their rescue. Delta Force are third in the NNL Southern Conference with 14 points, three points shy of leaders, Bayelsa United who have 17 points just as Go-Round sit in second place with 16 points after seven games.

