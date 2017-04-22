NNL: Nnewi United Fire Coach Agbana After Home Draw With Abia Comets

Struggling Nnewi United have announced the sacking of coach Ademola Agbana in the aftermath of their disappointing 2-2 home draw with Abia Comets Saturday at Rojenny Stadium, Oba, near Onitsha, Completesportsnigeria.com can exclusively report.

Agbana joined the Nnewi side following the sacking of his predecessor, Godwin Nosike after losing all first three games in their NIgeria National League campaign.

The former Aafe Babalola gaffer had seen six games in charge, winning two, losing two and drawing two in the Southern Conference of the second-tier NNL. After Saturday's 2-2 draw at home, General Manager of Nnewi United, Olisa Onuchukwu informed Completesportsnigeria.com exclusively that Agbana has been shown the exit door with his successor expected to assume duties on Monday. "We've seen that coach Agbana does not possess the required qualities to drive this club," Onuchukwu, the proprietor of the defunct Enugu City FC told Completesportsnigeria.com. "We cannot continue with him if we must get to our desired destination.

"By Monday next week, our new coach will mount the saddle." The Nnewi United boss refused to disclose the identity of the expected new gaffer, but disclosed he is one of good quality and much better than what they currently have. "Let me keep the name of the new coach to myself atleast for now. "But I want to assure you he is better than what we've at the moment," Onuchukwu said.

Nnewi United are in a fierce race against relegation with two games before the mid season curtain falls, but the club boss revealed they have embarked on steps to steady their ship. "Yes, there are steps already in place to inject life into the team with a view to rescuing it from relegation," he said.

"I've just told you of the coming of a new coach. "In the area of playing personnel, we've made moves to reinforce the team with eight new players. "We have taken a close look at the club and come to the conclusion that eight players will be needed to bolster the club.

"In this context, two centre-backs, two wing-backs, two midfielders and two strikers will be injected into the club. "Already, we have held talks with four players who will come in next week. "Then, four others will be called up as soon as we complete the paper works."

