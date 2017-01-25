NPFL: 3SC Escape Home Loss To MFM, Five Games Drawn

By Adeboye Amosu:

Photo courtesy LMC Media (Kano Pillars in Akure):

Shooting Stars and MFM FC played out a thrilling 1-1 draw in their Nigeria Professional Football League match-day four fixture at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan on Wednesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Sikiru Olatunbosun stunned the home fans when netted the opening goal for the Olukoya Boys on the dot of half-time.

The visitors resisted all attempts by the hosts to get back into the game but conceded a penalty late on which was converted by Adebayo Abayomi.

3SC are now without a win in their last three games, with two defeats and a draw.

Champions Enugu Rangers held their hosts Akwa United to a barren draw in Uyo, while FC Ifeanyiubah and Rivers United also played out a 0-0 draw in Nnewi.

There was also no winner in the Abia derby between Abia Warriors and Enyimba with the game ending goalless.

Leaders Plateau United maintained their unbeaten run following a 0-0 draw away to Gombe United at the Pantami Stadium.

In Akure, Sunshine Stars needed an 82nd minute penalty converted by Sunday Alimi to secure a 1-0 win against Kano Pillars.

At the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, Lobi Stars bounced back from their disappointing 4-0 bashing at the hands of MFM FC last weekend by handing ABS a 3-0 defeat to ABS of Ilorin.

Kingsley Eduwo scored a brace, while Nwangwa Nyima got the other goal for Godwin Uwua's men.

Niger Tornadoes picked their first win of the campaign, defeating Wikki Tourists 2-O in Bauchi with Chidiebere Ajoku grabbing the two goals in the 27th and 72nd minutes.

Nasarawa United also recorded their first win of the season courtesy of a 3-1 victory against Remo Stars.

Abdulrahman Bashir opened scoring for his the Solid Miners on 14 minutes. They were pegged back by a 64th minute equaliser by Abiodun Awoyemi.

Douglas Achiv and Emmanuel Makama got the other goals for Kabiru Dogo's men.

Substitute Sunday Anthony scored a late winner as El-Kanemi Warriors recorded a 1-0 win against Katsina United.

MATCH-DAY FOUR FIXTURES

Shooting Stars 1 V 1 MFM FC

Lobi Stars 3 V 0 ABS FC

FC Ifeanyiubah 0 V 0 Rivers United

Niger Tornadoes 2 V 0 Wikki Tourists

Akwa United 0 V O Enugu Rangers

El-Kanemi 1 V 0 Katsina United

Nasarawa United 3 V 1Remo Stars

Abia Warriors 0 V 0 Enyimba

Gombe United 0 V 0 Plateau United

Sunshine Stars 1 V 0 Kano Pillars

