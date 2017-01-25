NPFL: Amoo Blames 3SC Strikers For MFM Draw

By Johnny Edward:

Shooting Stars head coach Fatai Amoo has expressed his dissatisfaction at the poor finishing of his forwards in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against MFM FC in the Nigerian Professional Football League at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Shooting Stars left it late to secure a point thanks to a penalty converted by Adebayo Abayomi who was pushed in the area.

Sikiru Olatunbosun’s goal for MFM had silenced the home fans few minutes into the interval.

And despite earning a share of the spoils, former national U-23 assistant coach Amoo was not happy with the numerous scoring chances wasted during the game.

”I was not satisfied with the performance of the team despite the fightback. I really would have loved us to win the game and I think that was down to our poor finishing in front of goal,” Amoo told Completesportsnigeria.com after the game at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

Recharge Card Pin: Airtel N200 – 5738 9221 0207 0661 (Acknowledge if you’re the lucky one. Use ‘Leave A Reply’ field. State your location)

“We would have won the game convincingly if we had taken our chances but that’s football.

“I knew we were up against a good side in MFM who are in great form.”

Amoo whose side lost their last two away games against Sunshine Stars of Akure and Kano Pillars however refused to blame the congested schedule for his side’s weariness as the game wore on.

“We went to Kano for the game last against Kano Pillars by road from Akure and it was not easy for the boys to fully recover from the fatigue but that’s not an excuse but the reason we failed to win was because we didn’t take our chances,” he added.

Amoo also hinted that he will be making some changes ahead of their 3SC’s next game away to ABS of Ilorin.

“There will be few changes to the squad when we take on ABS in our next game due to some injuries some of my players sustained,” he said.

“We will work well on our finishing prior to the next game.

3SC are now 14th in the NPFL log with four points from four games. The Oluyole Warriors are without a win in their last three games, with two defeats and a draw.

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.