NPFL: Violence In Kano As Akwa United Shock Pillars; MFM Go Top

By James Agberebi:

Violence marred Akwa United’s 1-0 win over Kano Pillars in Kano, while MFM FC thrashed El-Kanemi 3-0 in a top-of-the-table clash on matchday 18 of the Nigeria Professional Football League at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Goals from Austine Ogunye, Sikiru Olatunbosun and Stephen Odey in the 19th, 29th and 45th minutes respectively sealed the win for MFM who are now top in the league table on 33 points.

Plateau United, who did not play, are second on 32 points with a game in hand.

El-Kanemi remain on 30 points and third on the log.

Odey, who scored with a penalty, has now scored 14 league goals for MFM this season.

In Katsina, Enyimba could not hold on to their lead as they were pegged back by Katsina United who went on to win 2-1.

Chinedu Ohanachom gave Enyimba the lead in the 21st minute.

But two second half goals from Obinna Eleje (46th minute) and Chinedu Udechukwu (83ed minute) completed the comeback for Katsina United.

In spite of Katsina United’s win, there were also reports of violent acts from Katsina fans who pelted the Enyimba bus with stones and injured some of the occupants.

At the Lekan Salami Stadium, Shooting Stars defeated Niger Tornadoes 2-1.

Sunday Faleye opened the scoring for Shooting Stars in the 36th minute before Wilfred Ammeh equalised for Tornadoes on 76 minutes.

But in the 81st minute Emmanuel Asiri scored the winner to give Shooting Stars the win.

And at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars suffered their first home defeat of the season following a 1-0 loss to Akwa United. Christian Pyagbara scored the only goal of the game in the 19th minute.

Kano fans resorted to violence after the match, invading the pitch and chasing the match officials off with dangerous objects.

Akwa United players and officials were also not spared as they had to hide in the dressing home under heavy police protection.

In other matchday 18 fixtures, ABS beat Nasarawa 1-0 at home, Lobi were held to a 0-0 draw at home by IfeanyiUbah, Gombe lost 3-1 away to Wikki Tourist, Rivers United pipped visiting Abia Warriors 1-0 while Sunshine edged Remo Stars 1-0 in Akure.

NPFL Matchday18 results:

Sunshine Stars 1 v 0 Remo Stars

MFM FC 3 v 0 El-Kanemi Warriors

ABS FC 1 v 0 Nasarawa United

Lobi Stars 0 v 0 FC IfeanyiUbah

Wikki Tourists FC 3 v 1 Gombe United

Katsina United 2 v 1 Enyimba

Kano Pillars 0 v 1 Akwa United

3SC 2 v 1 Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United FC 1 v 0 Abia Warriors