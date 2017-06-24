NPFL: Odumegwu Scores As Dominant Rivers United Pip 3SC

A dominant Rivers United side defeated Shooting Stars 1-0 in a NPFL matchday-26 clash I nside the Yakubu Gowon Stadium Port Harcourt on Saturday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

The only goal of the game was scored by John Odumegwu in the first half.

The win lifts Rivers United to 13th position and on 33 points in the league table.

Shooting Stars remain in the 18th position with 29 points.

Odumegwu thought he had given Rivers United the lead in the third minute but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Rivers continued to boss the game and won three corner kicks in quick succession in the 19th minute but could not make it count.

In the 21st minute, Rivers United were eventually rewarded as Odumegwu stroked the ball home from close range to give the CAF Confederation Cup campaigners the deserved lead.

With 10 minutes left in the first half Shooting Stars had their first decent chance but Demi Thomas saved their blushes.

In the 58th minute, Nzube Anaezemba had a chance to double Rivers' lead only to head wide from close range.

Odumegwu had a scoring chance for Rivers United on 64 minutes but was stopped in his tracks from going one-to-one with Shooting Stars keeper.

In the 79th minute, Bernard Ovoke went close for Rivers United but his volley went over the bar.

Rivers continued to dominate the game, but could not add to their solitary goal which saw the game end 1-0 in their favour.

The other nine matchday 26 games will come up on Wednesday, June 28 across different match centres in the country.

The games were postponed to Wednesday due to the muslims sallah celebration.

