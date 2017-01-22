NPFL: Plateau Claim Third Win, MFM Thrash Lobi; Rangers, Enyimba Win

By Adeboye Amosu:

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf (MFM vs Lobi Stars):

Plateau United maintained top spot in the Nigeria Professional Football League following a 3-1 win against a 10-man Sunshine Stars side at the Rwang Pam Stadium, Jos on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.comreports.

It was Kennedy Boboye’s charges’ first win against the Owena Waves in six meetings.

Benjamin Turba gave the hosts the lead a minute before half time, while Kabiru Umar got got the second with a lovely strike 20 minutes from time.

Emeka Umeh added the third for Plateau United 10 minutes from time with Alaba Adeniyi netting the consolation goal for the away side on the dot of 90 minutes.

The Jos-based outfit sit at the top of the standings with nine points after winning their opening three games of campaign.

Champions Enugu Rangers picked their first win of the campaign with a slim 1-0 win against El-Kanemi Warriors.

Bobby Clement scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute.

It was a nice outing for another South Eastern club Enyimba, who defeated Gombe United 2-0 in Calabar.

New signing Ibrahim Mustapha opened scoring for the Peoples Elephant in the 68th minute, his second of the campaign.

Skipper of the side, Mfon Udoh, added the second from the spot on the dot of 90 minutes.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars came from a goal down to beat Shooting Stars 2-1.

Adigun Adewale put 3SC ahead four minutes before the break.

Adamu Mohammed however scored a brace in the second half to hand Kadiri Ikhana victory against his former team.

Rivers United enjoyed a slim 1-0 win against Niger Tornadoes at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt.

Ivorien forward, Guy Kuemian, banged home the winning goal in the 22nd minute.

Kuemian has now scored twice for the Pride of Rivers this season.

Stephen Odey scored the first hattrick of the season as MFM trounced visiting Lobi Stars 4-0 at the Agege Stadium.

Substitute Tchato Giscard got the other goal for the Olukoya Boys

In Ilorin, Metu Chigozirim scored the only goal as ABS secured a hard fought 1-0 victory against FC Ifeanyiubah.

Wikki Tourists grabbed their first win of the campaign handing Akwa United a 1-0 defeat in Buachi.

Harrison Madu hit the winner nine minutes from time, while Katsina United also beat Nasarawa United with the scoreline courtesy of an 80th minute strike by Suleiman Musa.

NPFL new boys, Remo Stars, earned their first win of the season edging out Abia Warriors 1-0 in Shagamu.

Victor Mbaoma converted from the spot on the stroke of 90 minutes to hand the Sky Blue Stars the win.

