NPFL Players Remonstrate: Congested Fixtures, Astro Turfs Are Killing Us!

By Adeboye Amosu:

Players in the Nigeria Professional Football League are unhappy with the fixture congestion and the lack of natural grass playing surfaces in the country, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Matches in the 2016/2017 NPFL season are being played twice a week – on Sundays and Wednesdays, allowing the players fewer days to rest before travelling for their next fixtures.

Majority of the games are also played on artificial surfaces, a situation the players are not happy about

"It's hard and difficult to take. I don't know why we are subjected to this type of hardship," a player with league champions, Enugu Rangers who spoke on condition of anonymity told Completesportsnigeria.com.

"You play on a Sunday and then play on Wednesday again. We train the day after a game and travel that same day if the distance is far.

"The astro turf is another big problem for us. It's difficult to recover on time when you play on it compared to the natural grass."

His view was buttressed by his counterpart from Rivers United.

"The League Management Company need to do something about the way they arrange the fixtures, " the Rivers United Player added.

" I don't think they took the players' wellbeing and the type of pitches we play on into consideration before arranging the fixtures.

"Even in Europe where they have the best transport system, things are not done this way.

" It's tiring and I don't pray we continue like this till the end of the season."

Another player from one of the newly promoted teams also expressed disappointments with the decision of the LMC on fixtures arrangement.

"My brother, this is killing. How do you even expect the teams playing in the continent to do well when you play two games in a week on a astro turfs?

" We must learn to do the right things in this country and not make things difficult for ourselves."

Recharge Card Pin: Glo N500 – 50728 14720 67594 (Acknowledge if you're the lucky one. Use 'Leave A Reply' field. State your location)

4years ago My wife left me,because i was too WEAK in bed,but today she calls me Bed Champion.Now i finally discovered a Natural Solution that forces women to ask for more. " - CLICK HERE To See My Breakthrough.

Men, eat this fruit & you will get a bigger penis size.

How I Permanently Cured My Premature Ejaculation And Low Sperm Count Problem Without Any Side Effects Within 72hrs.And Confidently Last Over 35 Minutes Per Round In Bed.