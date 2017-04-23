NPFL: Rangers Bounce Back With Big Win Over Pillars

By James Agberebi:

Champions Enugu Rangers halted their six-game winless run with a 3-1victory against Kano Pillars in a rescheduled matchday 9 Nigeria Professional Football League clash at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Rangers’ goals were scored in the first half by Chibuzor Madu, Chiamaka Madu and Ifeanyi George, who was making his debut for the Flying Antelopes.

Pillars also got their goal in the first half through Adamu Mohammed.

Rangers made their intention known right from kick-off as they took the lead in the second minute through Chibuzor from the penalty spot after George was fouled inside the box.

Four minutes later Rangers went 2-0 up thanks to Chiamaka.

And on the stroke of half time George extended Rangers lead, making it 3-0.

But in two minutes into added time Pillars pulled a goal back through Mohammed.

Despite the win Rangers are still bottom in the league table on 17 points but with three games in hand.

Pillars remain 12th on the log with 24 points.

