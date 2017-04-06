NPFL: Rivers United Bounce Back With Win Vs ABS

By James Agberebi:

Photo courtesy LMC Media:

Rivers United defeated ABS 2-0 in a rescheduled matchday nine fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The win saw Rivers United halt a run of three straight losses.

Goals from Christian Weli and Godbless Asamoah ensured victory for Rivers United.

Weli opened the scoring for last season's runners-up in the 38th minute but he was taken off one minute after scoring and replaced with Asamoah.

Asamoah made sure of the three points for Rivers as he got on the score sheet in the 82nd minute.

Despite the win, Rivers United remain 19th in the league table on 17 points but with three games in hand.

With the defeat, ABS remain in 13th position on the log and have now gone six straight games without a win.

Both teams will be back in action on Sunday on matchday 18 of the NPFL with Rivers United hosting Abia Warriors, while ABS will entertain Nasarawa United.