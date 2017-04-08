NPFL: Stakes High As Rohr Watches MFM, El-Kanemi Clash In Lagos; 3SC Target 5th Win Against Tornadoes

By Johnny Edward:

Two NPFL title hopefuls, MFM FC and El-Kanemi Warriors will clash at the Agege Stadium in one of the biggest fixtures of matchday 18 on Sunda, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

MFM who lost 4-0 to Nasarawa United in their mid-week fixture in Lafia are looking to maintain their impressive winning streak against El-Kanemi Warriors. It was the second time they would concede four goals this season. The Maiduguri warriors are yet to record a win, not a point, away from home this term.

The buildup to the game has been completely dominated by the report that Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr, is expected to be in the stands to watch the talents IN the two sides, especially the League top scorer Stephen Odey, who has scored in every game at the ‘Soccer Temple’ so far this season. This fixture will be particularly exciting as Stephen Odey who has scored 13 goals could set a new record in the NPFL if he bags a brace in his 15th appearance. Also El-Kanemi Warriors could also go top of the log for the first time with a win. At the Lekan Salami Stadium Ibadan, Shooting Stars will be desperate to redeem their battered image when they take on Niger Tornadoes on Sunday.

The Oluyole Warriors lost their previous match 4-2 to Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium- their heaviest defeat so far this term. Fatai Amoo's side will be banking on their unbeaten home to record another win – their fifth of the season.

Kayode Olujoungbe will be desperate to end his side's poor run when Sunshine Stars take on Remo Stars at the Akure Township Stadium. Olujoungbe is one match from being sacked if he fails to win on Sunday with former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen poised to take over.

ABS, winless in their last six games, will look to overturn their miserable run when they host Nasarawa United at the Kwara State Stadium. The Lafia based outfit has recorded three draws away from home in nine games this term. Nasarawa United are seventh in the NPFL while ABS have dropped to 13th position.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars host Akwa United who have not won a game away from home this season. Both teams have contrasting results from their laat games. Pillars lost to El Kanemi Warriors while Akwa United handed Shooting Stars their biggest defeat of the season. Newly promoted Katsina United could topple sixth placed Enyimba of Aba with a win at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium. Currently in seventh position, Katsina United will be banking on their top scorer this season, Adamu Hassan with six goals, to lead the front line.

In other fixture, Lobi Stars will face FC IfeanyiUbah at the Aper Aku stadium, Wikki Tourist will look to improve their standings in the log when they face Gombe United at the Abubaka Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi.

The games involving reigning champions Enugu Rangers and current league leaders Plateau United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and Rivers United and Abia Warriors at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium have both been postponed due to CAF Confederation Cup fixtures this weekend.

MATCH DAY 18

Sunshine Stars v Remo Stars, Akure Township Stadium

MFM FC v El-Kanemi Warriors Agege Stadium Lagos.

ABS FC v Nasarawa United, Kwara State Stadium

Lobi Stars v FC IfeanyiUbah, Aper Aku Stadium

Wikki Tourists FC v Gombe United, Abubaka Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi

Katsina United v Enyimba, Muhammadu Dikko Stadium

Kano Pillars v Akwa United Sani Abacha Stadium Kano

Shooting Stars SC v Niger Tornadoes, Lekan Salami Stadium Ibadan

Postponed Matches

Enugu Rangers v Plateau United, Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium

Rivers United FC v Abia Warriors, Yakubu Gowon Stadium

