Nwakaeme Rues Hapoel Beer Sheva Cup Exit

By Johnny Edward:

Hapoel Beer Sheva forward Anthony Nwakaeme has rued his team's shock exit from the Israeli State Cup following a defeat by Ironi Kiryat Shmona in the Round of 16 at Turner Stadium Tuesday night, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Nwakaeme who is both his club's top scorer and the league top marksman with ten goals has failed to score for the club in his last three games – a poor run he hopes to end when Hapoel Beer Sheva host Ironi Kiryat Shmona, this time in the Ligat ha'Al.

It was also the second time the Hapoel Beer Sheva failed to win in consecutive games.

The defeat sees Hapoel Beer Sheva denied a chance to equal Maccabi Tel Aviv's record in the 2014/15 season where they won treble (Ligat ha'Al title, State Cup and Toto Cup).

"It was painful because we hoped we could set a record for ourselves this season, but we will focus hard now on the Ligat ha'Al game against Ironi Kiryat Shmona to build on our league in the league," he told Completesportsnigeria.com.

Hapoel Beer Sheva are six points ahead of second placed Maccabi Tel Aviv who face Hapoel Ra’anana in the Israeli State Cup round of 16 later on Wednesday.

