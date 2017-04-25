Nwakaeme Scores Goal No.13, Akpeyi Returns; Echiejile Dropped, Simon Shines

By Johnny Edward:

Nigerian forward Anthony Nwakaeme scored his 13th goal of the season for Hapoel Be’er Sheva who edged Maccabi Haifa 1-0 in the Israeli Ligat Ha Al on Tuesday, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Nwakaeme scored the winner in the sixth minute to open a two-point gap for Hapoel over second-placed Maccabi Tel Aviv at the top pf the table.

In the English Premier League, Super Eagles winger Victor Moses made his 30th English Premier League appearance this season for Chelsea who beat Southampton 4-2 on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old wing-back played the whole of the nervy win which saw the Blues open a seven-point gap over their closest rivals Tottenham Hotspurs who have a game in hand against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Diego Costa scored a brace after a six-game goal drought to seal the win. The first goal was his 50th Premier League goal for Chelsea after Gary Cahill had restored Chelsea’s lead in the 42nd minute.

Moses was replaced in the 86th minute by John Terry.

Ryan Betrand scored the other goal for the Saints.

In the South African Premier League, Daniel Akpeyi returned to action for Chippa United who lost 3-2 at home to Maritzburg United.

In the Spanish La Liga, Uche Agbo played all 90 minutes for Granada who lost 1-0 to Malaga. The game was Agbo’s 28th La Liga appearance this season for the 19th placed team.

Super Eagles defender Elderson Echeijile was not listed for Sporting Gijon who forced Espanyol to a 1-1 draw.

In Belgium, Nigeria winger Moses Simon played for 61 minutes as Gent recorded a 2-0 win over Kingsley Madu’s Zulte-Waregem.

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong played all 90minutes for the Buffaloes. It was his third appearance since returning on loan from Haugesund.

